Romelu Lukaku out of 25-man Man Utd squad for next pre-season friendly

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has been left out of the 26-man travelling party for a pre-season trip to Norway.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has named the squad that will travel to his homeland today ahead of a friendly against his hometown club Kristiansund BK.

The most notable absentee is Lukaku, who now looks even closer to a move away from Old Trafford.

The Belgium international posted a photo of the weekend showing him and his agent alongside each other, accompanied by a tweet that hinted they were close to finalising a transfer.

Defender Eric Bailly is absent after sustaining a knee injury against Tottenham Hotspur last time out.

Tahith Chong, who missed the Spurs game with a knock, is back from injury, as is reserve goalkeeper Lee Grant.

The squad retains the same players who featured in the tour of Asia, with summer signings Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James both included.

Man Utd squad to face Kristiansund

David De Gea, Lee Grant, Joel Pereira, Sergio Romero; Diogo Dalot, Phil Jones, Victor Lindelof, Marcos Rojo, Luke Shaw, Chris Smalling, Axel Tuanzebe, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Ashley Young; Fred, Angel Gomes, Daniel James, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, Nemanja Matic, Scott McTominay, Andreas Pereira, Paul Pogba; Tahith Chong, Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford.