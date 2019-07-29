Romelu Lukaku out of 25-man Man Utd squad for next pre-season friendly
Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has been left out of the 26-man travelling party for a pre-season trip to Norway.
Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has named the squad that will travel to his homeland today ahead of a friendly against his hometown club Kristiansund BK.
The most notable absentee is Lukaku, who now looks even closer to a move away from Old Trafford.
The Belgium international posted a photo of the weekend showing him and his agent alongside each other, accompanied by a tweet that hinted they were close to finalising a transfer.
Defender Eric Bailly is absent after sustaining a knee injury against Tottenham Hotspur last time out.
Tahith Chong, who missed the Spurs game with a knock, is back from injury, as is reserve goalkeeper Lee Grant.
The squad retains the same players who featured in the tour of Asia, with summer signings Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James both included.
Man Utd squad to face Kristiansund
David De Gea, Lee Grant, Joel Pereira, Sergio Romero; Diogo Dalot, Phil Jones, Victor Lindelof, Marcos Rojo, Luke Shaw, Chris Smalling, Axel Tuanzebe, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Ashley Young; Fred, Angel Gomes, Daniel James, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, Nemanja Matic, Scott McTominay, Andreas Pereira, Paul Pogba; Tahith Chong, Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford.