Skip to main content

Romelu Lukaku hints that transfer is near

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has indicated that his time at the club is coming to an end.

The Belgium international posted a photo showing him alongside his agent Federico Pastorello.

His picture was accompanied by the caption: “Soon to be continued.”

The tweet also included a shushing or secret emoji.

Lukaku has been linked with a transfer to Inter Milan or Juventus for much of the summer, and it appears a deal might now be close to completion.

The 26-year-old fell down the pecking order at United last season, with Marcus Rashford preferred as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s centre forward.

Lukaku joined United from Everton in a £75m deal two years ago.