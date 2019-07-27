Romelu Lukaku hints that transfer is near

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has indicated that his time at the club is coming to an end.

The Belgium international posted a photo showing him alongside his agent Federico Pastorello.

His picture was accompanied by the caption: “Soon to be continued.”

The tweet also included a shushing or secret emoji.

Lukaku has been linked with a transfer to Inter Milan or Juventus for much of the summer, and it appears a deal might now be close to completion.

The 26-year-old fell down the pecking order at United last season, with Marcus Rashford preferred as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s centre forward.

Lukaku joined United from Everton in a £75m deal two years ago.