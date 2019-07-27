Romelu Lukaku hints that transfer is near
Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has indicated that his time at the club is coming to an end.
The Belgium international posted a photo showing him alongside his agent Federico Pastorello.
His picture was accompanied by the caption: “Soon to be continued.”
The tweet also included a shushing or secret emoji.
Lukaku has been linked with a transfer to Inter Milan or Juventus for much of the summer, and it appears a deal might now be close to completion.
The 26-year-old fell down the pecking order at United last season, with Marcus Rashford preferred as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s centre forward.
Lukaku joined United from Everton in a £75m deal two years ago.
Soon to be continued pic.twitter.com/SGzPkUUbxL
— R.Lukaku Bolingoli9 (@RomeluLukaku9) July 27, 2019