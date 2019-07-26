Sead Kolasinac reports that he and Mesut Ozil are fine after fighting off armed attackers
Arsenal defender Sead Kolasinac has taken to social media to declare that he and team-mate Mesut Ozil are “fine” after coming under attack from knife-wielding robbers.
Ozil’s car was targeted by a pair of assailants on a moped in north London yesterday evening. Footage shows his colleague Kolasinac jumping out of the vehicle to successfully fight off the attackers.
Both players were unharmed and are expected to feature for the Gunners in this weekend’s Emirates Cup.
👊🏼
Think we‘re fine 😁 #M1Ö #SeoKol pic.twitter.com/tKRlM0LGMl
— Sead Kolašinac (@seadk6) July 26, 2019
You can see Kolasinac fighting off the knife-wielding thieves in the video footage below.