Spurs agree deal for Danny Rose transfer

Tottenham Hotspur have agreed a deal for the transfer of left-back Danny Rose, manager Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed.

The England international, aged 29, was left at home when Spurs departed for their pre-season trip to Singapore on Wednesday. The north Londoners revealed in a statement that he – along with Vincent Janssen and Georges-Kevin Nkoudou – had been given time off to explore potential transfers.

Speaking from Singapore, Pochettino indicated that Tottenham have struck a deal with one of Rose’s suitors. The full-back has been linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain or Schalke.

But the Argentine boss claimed to be out of the loop on the latest developments and also suggested Rose could yet be welcomed back into his squad.

He said: “Danny is our player. We are dealing with the club and the agents.

“They need time to sort it out. In 10 days, we will go back to London, if he is there he will be normal with the team.

“The club agreed a deal. I wasn’t involved in the discussion in the last week.”

Fellow full-back Kieran Trippier has already been offloaded to Atletico Madrid in a £20m deal.

Rose had angled for a transfer last summer, when he was linked with a move to Manchester United. At that stage, he gave a controversial interview in which he criticised Spurs’ ambition and spoke of his desire to live closer to his family in the north of England.