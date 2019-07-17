Spurs confirm squad for pre-season tour, no Kieran Trippier or Danny Rose

Tottenham Hotspur have announced their travelling party for their pre-season tour of Asia – and Kieran Trippier is not included.

Spurs leave London for Singapore today, but right-back Trippier will not be on the plane. He is expected to finalise a £20m transfer to Atletico Madrid in the coming days.

The club also confirmed that Danny Rose, Vincent Janssen and Georges-Kevin Nkoudou have been left at home to seek transfers of their own.

Ben Davies, Eric Dier and Cameron Carter-Vickers miss out due to injury, while Serge Aurier, Davinson Sanchez and Victor Wanyama have not yet returned from holiday after their involvement in summer tournaments for their national sides.

Club record signing Tanguy Ndomdele is involved, as are a handful of youngsters.