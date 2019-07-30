Spurs players look ahead to Real Madrid clash
Tottenham Hotspur players have been posting to their social media accounts in anticipation of this evening’s pre-season friendly against Real Madrid.
The beaten Champions League finalists face the Spanish giants in Munich later today as part of the Audi Cup tournament.
With a clash with Los Blancos a mouthwatering prospect under any circumstances, some Spurs stars have been ramping up their Twitter content as they might in the build-up to a competitive fixture.
Here’s what they had to say.
Gameday 💪🏻 #AudiCup #COYS pic.twitter.com/JN440eaFWY
— Alderweireld Toby (@AlderweireldTob) July 30, 2019
Matchday! 💪@SpursOfficial v @realmadrid
⏰ 18:00 🇩🇪 17:00 🇬🇧 13:00 🇦🇷
🏟 Allianz Arena, Munich#COYS #AudiCup pic.twitter.com/N5YsikvfPG
— Paulo Gazzaniga (@GazzanigaPaulo) July 30, 2019