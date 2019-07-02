Spurs sign Jack Clarke from Leeds United

Tottenham Hotspur have completed the signing of Leeds United starlet Jack Clarke.

The 18-year-old winger joins Spurs in a deal worth a reported £10m.

He has put pen to paper on a four-year deal contract with the north Londoners, but will return to Elland Road on loan for the 2019/20 campaign.

Spurs have opted to let the youngster continue his development with his Championship club rather than play a bit-part role with them next season.

Clarke had a breakthrough season in 2018/19. He made his professional debut in October 2018 and clocked up 24 appearances and two goals over the courts of the season. That was despite a month out after collapsing on the bench after being substituted during a game at Middlesbrough in February.

He becomes Champions League finalists Spurs’ first signing in 15 months. The teenager is the first new arrival since they landed Brazilian attacking midfielder Lucas Moura from Paris Saint Germain in February 2018.