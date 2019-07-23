Tottenham Hotspur confirm transfer for striker

Tottenham Hotspur have announced that they have agreed a deal to sell striker Vincent Janssen.

The Netherlands international is moving to Mexican side C.F. Monterrey in a permanent transfer.

The 25-year-old joined Spurs for £17m in July 2016 following a successful season in his homeland with AZ Alkmaar.

But he has flopped during his time in north London. He has scored just two Premier League goals in his three years with Tottenham.

He leaves with a record of six goals in 42 appearances in all competitions. He spent the 2017/18 campaign on loan in Turkey with Fenerbahce, but spent last term on the fringes of Mauricio Pochettino’s squad when he failed to secure a new club.

Janssen will now hope to rebuild his career in Liga MX. He has seven goals in 17 caps for the Netherlands, but the last of his international goals came in June 2017.

He becomes just the fourth Dutch player to ply his trade in Liga MX, and the first since 1998.