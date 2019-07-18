Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to beating Bayern Munich
Arsenal continued their winning start to pre-season with a 2-1 win over Bayern Munich in the International Champions Cup.
A Louis Poznanski own goal and Eddie Nketiah’s late goal gave the Gunners victory in Los Angeles. Robert Lewandowski had equalised for the Bavarian giants.
Unai Emery picked something close to his strongest available side, with young midfielder Joe Willock the only starter who was not a regular last season.
After the final whistle, the Arsenal players took to social media to give their reaction to the game. Here’s what they had to say.
Thanks, L.A. for hosting us. Good test against @FCBayern and another victory in our preseason bag. 😎💥#COYG #daretocreate #M1Ö @adidasfootball pic.twitter.com/JcTNe1aGAH
— Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) July 18, 2019
Second win on our tour in 🇺🇸. Thanks LA for the amazing support tonight👍🏽😃🔴💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/lcGYZJArg6
— Bernd Leno (@Bernd_Leno) July 18, 2019
Great to be back on the pitch in this first test game vs @FCBayern 😉⚡️Thank you LA for the warm welcome💛 #arsenalinusa #preseason #mkhitaryan #micki pic.twitter.com/WQ3jbAYeFG
— Henrikh Mkhitaryan (@HenrikhMkh) July 18, 2019
Great way to start the #internationalcup with a win against @FCBayernEN #ArsenalInUSA #thankyougunners #em26 #voyportodo pic.twitter.com/xMwUHwcZQX
— Emiliano Martínez (@emimartinezz1) July 18, 2019