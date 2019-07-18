Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to beating Bayern Munich

Arsenal continued their winning start to pre-season with a 2-1 win over Bayern Munich in the International Champions Cup.

A Louis Poznanski own goal and Eddie Nketiah’s late goal gave the Gunners victory in Los Angeles. Robert Lewandowski had equalised for the Bavarian giants.

Unai Emery picked something close to his strongest available side, with young midfielder Joe Willock the only starter who was not a regular last season.

After the final whistle, the Arsenal players took to social media to give their reaction to the game. Here’s what they had to say.

Second win on our tour in 🇺🇸. Thanks LA for the amazing support tonight👍🏽😃🔴💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/lcGYZJArg6 — Bernd Leno (@Bernd_Leno) July 18, 2019