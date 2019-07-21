Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to beating Fiorentina
Arsenal recorded victory over Fiorentina in a pre-season friendly overnight.
A brace from young striker Eddie Nketiah put Unai Emery’s side in control of the match, with fellow youngster Joe Willock also on the scoresheet in a 3-0 win.
After the final whistle, the Arsenal players took to social media to give their thoughts on the victory over their Italian opponents in the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Here’s what they had to say.
Nice game vs #Fiorentina in the @IntChampionsCup ⚽️We keep up the good work #arsenalinusa #preseason #micki #mkhitaryan pic.twitter.com/EuCWqXr1jV
— Henrikh Mkhitaryan (@HenrikhMkh) July 21, 2019
What a welcome Charlotte
Thanks for everything and that jersey big boy @run__cmc pic.twitter.com/rDCvB3YCQZ
— Aubameyang P-E (@Aubameyang7) July 21, 2019
Thank you Charlotte for the warm welcome #ICC #win #em26 @Arsenal next stop #WashingtonDC pic.twitter.com/tT8MpCVZ7j
— Emiliano Martínez (@emimartinezz1) July 21, 2019
Another 80 minutes today! And another good team performance! @Arsenal #ArsenalinUSA pic.twitter.com/57wUvzfWiv
— Robbie Burton (@RBurton26) July 21, 2019