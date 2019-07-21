Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to beating Fiorentina

Arsenal recorded victory over Fiorentina in a pre-season friendly overnight.

A brace from young striker Eddie Nketiah put Unai Emery’s side in control of the match, with fellow youngster Joe Willock also on the scoresheet in a 3-0 win.

After the final whistle, the Arsenal players took to social media to give their thoughts on the victory over their Italian opponents in the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Here’s what they had to say.