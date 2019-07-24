Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to Real Madrid game
Arsenal lost on penalties to Real Madrid in a pre-season friendly in the International Champions Cup overnight.
The Gunners raced into a 2-0 lead over the Spanish giants with goals from Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
Real full-back Nacho and Gunners centre-back Sokratis were both sent-off in the first-half, before Los Blancos mounted a comeback in the second-half.
Gareth Bale and Marco Asensio were on target for Madrid, who went on to win on spot-kicks.
Here’s what the Arsenal players had to say about the game and reaching the end of their pre-season tour.
Bye what a Tour what a love ❤️ thanks A⚡️ pic.twitter.com/zCQhQfX6sD
— Aubameyang P-E (@Aubameyang7) July 24, 2019
Thank You USA See You Soon pic.twitter.com/npE0WwjqUx
— Alexandre Lacazette (@LacazetteAlex) July 24, 2019
This tour was amazing⚡️Thank you #America and see you soon @Arsenal #preseason #tour #usa @Aubameyang7 @LacazetteAlex #mkhitaryan #micki pic.twitter.com/9nUdH99YNW
— Henrikh Mkhitaryan (@HenrikhMkh) July 24, 2019
Great team performance against a really good @realmadrid proud of this @Arsenal team #thankyouUSA pic.twitter.com/x8w77IURZn
— Emiliano Martínez (@emimartinezz1) July 24, 2019