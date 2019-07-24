Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to Real Madrid game

Arsenal lost on penalties to Real Madrid in a pre-season friendly in the International Champions Cup overnight.

The Gunners raced into a 2-0 lead over the Spanish giants with goals from Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Real full-back Nacho and Gunners centre-back Sokratis were both sent-off in the first-half, before Los Blancos mounted a comeback in the second-half.

Gareth Bale and Marco Asensio were on target for Madrid, who went on to win on spot-kicks.

Here’s what the Arsenal players had to say about the game and reaching the end of their pre-season tour.

Bye what a Tour what a love ❤️ thanks A⚡️ pic.twitter.com/zCQhQfX6sD — Aubameyang P-E (@Aubameyang7) July 24, 2019