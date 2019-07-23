Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to beating Barcelona

Chelsea’s players have been posting on social media in the wake of today’s pre-season win over Barcelona.

The Blues secured a 2-1 victory in the friendly clash with the Spanish champions in the Saitama Stadium, in Japan, on Tuesday.

Goals from Tammy Abraham and Ross Barkley gave Frank Lampard’s side the win.

After the final whistle, some of the players gave their thoughts on the game and the trip to Japan. Here’s what they had to say.