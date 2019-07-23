Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to beating Barcelona

Chelsea’s players have been posting on social media in the wake of today’s pre-season win over Barcelona.

The Blues secured a 2-1 victory in the friendly clash with the Spanish champions in the Saitama Stadium, in Japan, on Tuesday.

Goals from Tammy Abraham and Ross Barkley gave Frank Lampard’s side the win.

After the final whistle, some of the players gave their thoughts on the game and the trip to Japan. Here’s what they had to say.

First in the shirt more to come good win good shift out there #CFC #Shouldofhadanother ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/oJLRHAnUwN — Tammy Abraham (@tammyabraham) July 23, 2019

Good shift/win from the boys tonight. Nice way to end the trip in Japan! ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/eaDL93vQOe — Ross Barkley (@RBarkley8) July 23, 2019

Great to end our tour with a win. We keep working hard! Thank you Japan #KTBFFH pic.twitter.com/GgCFebIXb5 — César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) July 23, 2019

Nice game and a win to end our amazing time in Japan. Big thanks to everyone, it was a pleasure being here and hope to see you again. さようなら、そしてありがとう (Google translate above) #CFCinJapan @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/mGYTPu6kC7 — Mateo Kovačić (@Mateo_Kova23) July 23, 2019