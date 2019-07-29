Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to win over Reading

Chelsea recorded a 3-4 win over Reading in a pre-season friendly yesterday.

Young midfielder Mason Mount was once again the Blues’ star, scoring twice in the victory over the Royals and continuing to stake his claim to start the 2019/20 season in the team.

Ross Barkley and Kenedy scored the other goals for Frank Lampard’s side.

After the final whistle, some of the Chelsea players took to social media to give their thoughts on the game. Here’s what they had to say.

Another tough pre-season game, we keep working hard and improving pic.twitter.com/fXjywIbbOh — Mason Mount (@masonmount_10) July 28, 2019