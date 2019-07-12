Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to beating Tranmere

Liverpool got their pre-season schedule off to a winning start with a 6-0 victory over Tranmere Rovers yesterday.

Nathaniel Clyne, Rhian Brewster (two), Curtis Jones, Divock Origi and Bobby Duncan were on the scoresheet as a mixture of European champions, fringe players and youngsters got their chance.

Manager Jurgen Klopp changes his entire team at half-time, so plenty of players got a chance to ease themselves back into playing matches.

Here’s what the Liverpool players had to say about their efforts against Tranmere.