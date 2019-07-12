Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to beating Tranmere

Liverpool got their pre-season schedule off to a winning start with a 6-0 victory over Tranmere Rovers yesterday.

Nathaniel Clyne, Rhian Brewster (two), Curtis Jones, Divock Origi and Bobby Duncan were on the scoresheet as a mixture of European champions, fringe players and youngsters got their chance.

Manager Jurgen Klopp changes his entire team at half-time, so plenty of players got a chance to ease themselves back into playing matches.

Here’s what the Liverpool players had to say about their efforts against Tranmere.

Good feeling to be back on the pitch tonight, thanks to all who came down and supported! Great to get 2 goals as well pic.twitter.com/75EuNqiuU8 — Rhian Brewster (@RhianBrewster9) July 11, 2019

Good run out tonight – delighted to see Rhian back & doing what he does best! ⚽️⚽️#anyonefancyabrew#shockdivscored#preseason pic.twitter.com/JmpQ1zI09n — James Milner (@JamesMilner) July 11, 2019

We're back! So good to be here again. ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/u9ul7m4zod — Fabinho (@_fabinhotavares) July 11, 2019