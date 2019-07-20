Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to Borussia Dortmund defeat

Liverpool’s players have been reacting to their overnight defeat to Borussia Dortmund in a pre-season friendly.

The European champions suffered a 3-2 loss to Jurgen Klopp’s former club in sweltering conditions at the Notre Dame Stadium, Indiana.

Goals from Harry Wilson and Rhian Brewster were not enough to avoid losing to Dortmund, who found the net through Paco Alcacer, Thomas Delaney and Jacob Bruun Larsen.

The Reds appeared in philosophical mood after the game, with many of their senior players happy to get a first taste of pre-season action.

Here’s what they had to say on social media.

Good to get back on the pitch and get more minutes last night. Thanks to @JHenderson for letting me have the pen pic.twitter.com/B3dJ9ApCTQ — Rhian Brewster (@RhianBrewster9) July 20, 2019

First time in the new red. Great to play some minutes in yesterdays pre-season clash in the US #LFC #LFCPreSeason pic.twitter.com/F3LL83FGIJ — Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) July 20, 2019

Good to pull the shirt back on and get some minutes under the belt last night! Thank you to all of you Reds in Notre Dame we appreciate your support!

Next stop ➡ Boston pic.twitter.com/0oyNQF8F37 — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) July 20, 2019

Great support in Indiana… not great that we turned up on the hottest day of the year #YNWA#niceoneHarry pic.twitter.com/3dHfxjDaQ0 — James Milner (@JamesMilner) July 20, 2019