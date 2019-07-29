Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to Napoli defeat

Liverpool suffered a 3-0 defeat to Napoli in a friendly at Murrayfield yesterday afternoon.

The European champions’ pre-season schedule suffered a blip as they were comfortably beaten by their Italian opponents.

Despite the result, a handful of the Reds’ players took to social media to give their thoughts on the game and on their trip to Edinburgh to play it.

Here is what James Milner, Rhian Brewster and others had to say about their friendly defeat to Napoli.