Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to beating Inter Milan

Manchester United retained their 100 per cent start to pre-season with victory over Inter Milan in Singapore today.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side recorded a 1-0 win over their Italian opponents, with academy product Mason Greenwood scoring the only goal of the game.

Greenwood has now scored two goals in his last two games on United’s pre-season tour.

After the final whistle, the United players took to social media to give their thoughts on the win over Inter. Here’s what they had to say.