Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to beating Inter Milan
Manchester United retained their 100 per cent start to pre-season with victory over Inter Milan in Singapore today.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side recorded a 1-0 win over their Italian opponents, with academy product Mason Greenwood scoring the only goal of the game.
Greenwood has now scored two goals in his last two games on United’s pre-season tour.
After the final whistle, the United players took to social media to give their thoughts on the win over Inter. Here’s what they had to say.
Humble. Hard worker. And a hell of a finisher. Well done @_MasonGreenwood! 🔴⚪⚫ @ManUtd #MUTOUR pic.twitter.com/8KWciQJq14
— Juan Mata García (@juanmata8) July 20, 2019
Another win. Another test. 🕸 #MUFC #AWB pic.twitter.com/cDaBR2lvQb
— Aaron Wan-Bissaka (@awbissaka) July 20, 2019
Let's keep this rhythm 🇸🇬 pic.twitter.com/1nCPhbI3gj
— Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) July 20, 2019
3 wins out of 3 🇸🇬💪🏼 #MUFC pic.twitter.com/FIzUjwdjWw
— Daniel James (@Daniel_James_97) July 20, 2019
Another win. Spectacular support, Singapore! 💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/nFp2HQyTSR
— Eric Bailly (@ericbailly24) July 20, 2019
The kid is on 🔥 @_masongreenwood
Thanks for the support Singapore! 🇸🇬 See you guys in Shanghai pic.twitter.com/62gi5E93wN
— Diogo Dalot (@DalotDiogo) July 20, 2019
Amazing support in Singapore! Well done guys! See you in Shangai 🇨🇳 ⚽️👊🏾💥🔥 pic.twitter.com/427Ek4UaEa
— Fred Rodrigues (@Fred08oficial) July 20, 2019
Singapore 🇸🇬 pic.twitter.com/OK8fojObgN
— Victor Lindelöf (@vlindelof) July 20, 2019
On 🔥 my bro @_MasonGreenwood
Thank you Singapore 🇸🇬🙌🏾 #MUFC pic.twitter.com/PDs3Oetexl
— Tahith Chong (@TahithC) July 20, 2019