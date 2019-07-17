Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to beating Leeds United

Manchester United have today recorded a 4-0 win over Leeds United in their second pre-season friendly of the summer.

Goals from Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford, Phil Jones and Anthony Martial gave Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side a comfortable victory over their Championship opponents in Perth.

The game marked Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s first start since joining from Crystal Palace.

After the final whistle, the players took to social media to give their thought on the match. Here’s what they had to say.

More minutes clocked, liking life down under 🇦🇺 #MUTOUR pic.twitter.com/XqXKckRzD9 — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) July 17, 2019

Thank you to all our fans here in Australia for these past weeks, your support has been unreal 🙏🏻🔴⚪️⚫️. Will definitely be back! 🙌 🇦🇺 @ManUtd #MUTOUR pic.twitter.com/5L4VUADThF — Juan Mata García (@juanmata8) July 17, 2019

Another good performance from the boys. Happy to get another 45 minutes under the belt! 🇦🇺🔴 #MUFC pic.twitter.com/fWaAlX6oxR — Daniel James (@Daniel_James_97) July 17, 2019

Happy to be on the pitch again and get a win on my first game of the preseason. 😄🔴 pic.twitter.com/tT3AHetNaH — Eric Bailly (@ericbailly24) July 17, 2019

Fuelling the tank with another victory! Thanks Perth for the support once again 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Pl3IfGMmmr — Diogo Dalot (@DalotDiogo) July 17, 2019