Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to beating Leeds United

Manchester United have today recorded a 4-0 win over Leeds United in their second pre-season friendly of the summer.

Goals from Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford, Phil Jones and Anthony Martial gave Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side a comfortable victory over their Championship opponents in Perth.

The game marked Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s first start since joining from Crystal Palace.

After the final whistle, the players took to social media to give their thought on the match. Here’s what they had to say.