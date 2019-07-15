Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to beating Perth Glory

Manchester United’s players have been posting on social media to give their thoughts on beating Perth Glory in their first pre-season friendly.

The Red Devils got their preparations for the 2019/20 season underway with a 2-0 victory over their Australian opponents in the first game of their pre-season tour on Saturday.

Goals from Marcus Rashford and James Garner secured the win for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

After the final whistle, the players gave their reactions to the match. Here’s what they had to say.