Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to beating Perth Glory

Manchester United’s players have been posting on social media to give their thoughts on beating Perth Glory in their first pre-season friendly.

The Red Devils got their preparations for the 2019/20 season underway with a 2-0 victory over their Australian opponents in the first game of their pre-season tour on Saturday.

Goals from Marcus Rashford and James Garner secured the win for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

After the final whistle, the players gave their reactions to the match. Here’s what they had to say.

Great to get game time under my belt #MUFC pic.twitter.com/qFZQ8k40yt — Aaron Wan-Bissaka (@awbissaka) July 13, 2019

Great to get pre-season underway with a win. Happy to make my @ManUtd debut! #MUFC pic.twitter.com/Aa2gZLPp7G — Daniel James (@Daniel_James_97) July 13, 2019

Bring it in r kid! congrats on your first goal! @jgarnerr96 Good solid 45 mins in the tank ✅ @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/aSI04Dqh5m — Santi Gomes (@agomes_47) July 13, 2019

Happy to kick off Pre-Season with a win!✅ #MUTOUR2019 pic.twitter.com/xQ0sVGB3pO — Diogo Dalot (@DalotDiogo) July 13, 2019