Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to beating Spurs

Manchester United’s players have been posting on social media to react to today’s victory over Tottenham Hotspur and the end of their pre-season tour of Asia.

Goals from Anthony Martial and Angel Gomes gave the Red Devils win over Spurs in the Hongkou Football Stadium, in Shanghai, earlier today.

After the final whistle, the United players gave their thoughts on their 2-1 victory, which brought their tour of the Far East to a close.

Here’s what they had to say.

Thank you very much China! Great game to say good bye 💥👋🇨🇳! #MUTOUR @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/mSCsAa2kFx — Juan Mata García (@juanmata8) July 25, 2019

Perth 🇦🇺✅ Singapore 🇸🇬✅ Shanghai 🇨🇳✅ Thanks for the incredible support over the last two weeks. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/v4dm3maR4g — Daniel James (@Daniel_James_97) July 25, 2019

Another pre-season win, getting there step by step. Loved meeting all the fans in Asia and Australia the last few weeks. Countdown to the season is on 🕸🔴 #MUFC #AWB pic.twitter.com/SLctZSCzNl — Aaron Wan-Bissaka (@awbissaka) July 25, 2019

Thanks for the support 🇨🇳 See you guys again soon ❤️ #mutour pic.twitter.com/OWJvnDWyGm — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) July 25, 2019