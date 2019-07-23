Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to first session in Shanghai

Manchester United’s players have been reacting to their first day of training in Shanghai.

After leaving Singapore to start the next leg of their pre-season tour in China yesterday, the Red Devils trained in sweltering conditions today as they prepare to face Tottenham Hotspur in their next friendly.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side will play Spurs in Shanghai on Thursday.

Here’s what the players had to say about today’s training session when they posted on social media.