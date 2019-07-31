Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to win over Kristiansund

Manchester United recorded a 0-1 win over manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s hometown club Kristiansund in Norway yesterday evening.

Juan Mata scored the only goal of the game from the penalty spot in time added on at the end of the game.

The Spaniard won and converted the spot-kick after being brought down when through on goal from a Paul Pogba pass.

After the final whistle, the United players took to social media to give their reaction to the match.

Here’s what they had to say about their latest pre-season friendly.

Another win! Thanks Norway 🇳🇴🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/IVyHe1iiBE — Tahith Chong (@TahithC) July 30, 2019

Pre-season nearly over. One last test left before we put everything into action 🔴🕸 #AWB #MUFC pic.twitter.com/qIsNvRRqFI — Aaron Wan-Bissaka (@awbissaka) July 30, 2019