Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to beating Juventus

Tottenham Hotspur got their pre-season off to a winning start with victory over Juventus in Singapore earlier today.

Erik Lamela gave Spurs the lead. Goals from Gonzalo Higuain and Cristiano Ronaldo gave Juve the advantage, but the match appeared to be heading for a draw after Lucas Moura’s 65th-minute equaliser.

That was until Harry Kane’s late winner from the halfway line.

After the final whistle, the Tottenham players took to social media to give their thoughts on a first game and a victory over their 2019/20 pre-season.

Here’s what they had to say.

Great to be back out on the pitch. @HKane unbelievable 💥👀 pic.twitter.com/C1Kr4Cn1hG — Jan Vertonghen (@JanVertonghen) July 21, 2019

Great start to 2019/20! #Singapore your support has been amazing! 👏🏻

Next stop ✈️ China! #COYS pic.twitter.com/oKJ1DOpVFG — Alderweireld Toby (@AlderweireldTob) July 21, 2019

Great start to 2019/20 with a 3-2 win against Juventus. Thank you for all your support Singapore! #COYS #SpursTour2019 pic.twitter.com/dWiFRnVBfF — Kyle Walker-Peters (@KWPeters) July 21, 2019