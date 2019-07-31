Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to beating Real Madrid

Tottenham Hotspur beat Real Madrid in last night’s Audi Cup semi-final at the Allianz Arena.

Striker Harry Kane scored the only goal of the game after getting on the end of Brazilian left-back Marcelo’s misplaced backpass.

After the final whistle, the Spurs players took to social media to give their thoughts on the game and the prospect of facing Bayern Munich in the final this evening.

Here’s what they had to say about their efforts.

More minutes in the legs. A win and clean sheet 👌 #COYS pic.twitter.com/yvkr62m9Z1 — Harry Kane (@HKane) July 30, 2019

More minutes & a clean sheet. We go again tomorrow! 💪🏾 #COYS pic.twitter.com/WMIrvxlF3y — Kyle Walker-Peters (@KWPeters) July 30, 2019