Arsenal attacking midfielder Alex Iwobi scores the winner as Nigeria knocked holders Cameroon out of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Iwobi scores the all-important fifth goal in a 3-2 win for the Super Eagles in last night’s last-16 tie.

The Gunners star was played in by Odion Ighalo – scorer of Nigeria’s first two goals – to book his side’s place in the quarter-finals.

You can see Iwobi’s goal and the rest of the goals in the video below.