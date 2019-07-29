Video: Arsenal 1-2 Lyon (goals and highlights)

Arsenal slipped to a 1-2 defeat against Lyon in the Emirates Cup yesterday.

The Gunners took a first-half lead through Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but the French side struck twice after the break to secure victory in the pre-season friendly.

Of greater concern for the north Londoners was an injury sustained by striker Alexandre Lacazette against his former club.

New signing Dani Ceballos made his first appearance since arriving on loan from Real Madrid. He came on as a substitute in the 70th-minute.

You can see all three goals and highlights from the match in the video below.