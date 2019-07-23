Video: Barcelona 1-2 Chelsea (goals and highlights)

Chelsea recorded a win over Spanish champions Barcelona in Japan today.

Academy product Tammy Abraham opened the scoring for the Blues when he capitalised on an error by Sergio Busquets.

Substitute Ross Barkley added a second from the edge of the penalty area with 10 minutes to play.

Ivan Rakitic grabbed a late consolation in stoppage time for Barca, who gave a first start to new signing Antoine Griezmann.

You can see all the goals and highlights from the game in the video below.