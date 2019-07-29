Video: Dani Ceballos’ first training session at Arsenal

Arsenal’s new signing Dani Ceballos has trained at the club for the first time.

The Spain international has joined the Gunners from Real Madrid on a season-long loan.

Ceballos trained at London Colney for the first time ahead of making his first appearance for the north Londoners in yesterday’s Emirates Cup game against Lyon..

He was put through his paces in a bleep test and other fitness assessments, before linking up with his new team-mates on the training pitch.

You can see Ceballos’ first training session in the video below.