Video: Frank Lampard jogs 9km from training to the hotel

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has been giving his players an indication of what he expects in terms of fitness levels this season by jogging back from pre-season training.

The Blues legend led his backroom staff on a 9km run from their training ground in Japan to the team hotel.

Lampard was also seen jogging up the steps inside the stadium, leading assistant Jody Morris to joke that a comeback might be on the cards.

You can see Lampard leading his staff back to the hotel in the video below.