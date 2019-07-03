Video: Gabriel Jesus and Roberto Firmino fire Brazil to victory over Argentina

Goals from Gabriel Jesus and Roberto Firmino gave Brazil victory over Argentina and a place in the Copa America final.

The hosts recorded a 2-0 win over their fierce rivals in their semi-final tie.

Manchester City striker Jesus opened the scoring when he turned the ball in from six yards out in the 19th minute.

Liverpool star Firmino added the second when Jesus squared for him to score in similar circumstances in the 71st minute.

You can see both goals and more highlights in the video below.