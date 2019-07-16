Video: Gabriel Martinelli scores on Arsenal debut

Arsenal’s new signing Gabriel Martinelli scored on his first outing for the club.

The Brazilian starlet made his debut for the Gunners in a pre-season friendly against Colorado Rapids overnight.

Martinelli, aged 18, scored in the second half of the game as a youthful Arsenal side recorded a 3-0 win over their MLS opponents.

His goal came from an orthodox finish as he turned in a cross with a glancing effort of his shoulder.

You can see Martinelli’s debut goal and the other goals in the video below.