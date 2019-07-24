Video: Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Erik Lamela take on 100 children

Tottenham Hotspur’s pre-season training took a dramatic change of direction as they went from taking on Juventus to playing against 100 children.

Striker Harry Kane, attacking midfielder Dele Alli and winger Erik Lamela played a bit of three-vs-100 as they took on the group of six to 10-year-olds in China today.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer might be giving academy players their chance, but Spurs will expect to face considerably fewer youngsters when they take on Manchester United in Shanghai tomorrow.

The kids took the lead, but Spurs equalised after Alli was brought down in the penalty area and converted his penalty. The match ended in a 1-1 draw.

You can see highlights from today’s game in the video below.

The players seem to enjoy themselves judging by their post-match tweets.

Tough point away from home but lots of positives to take from the game! Special shout out to @HKane and @ErikLamela for putting in a shift 💪🏽⚽️ #COYS https://t.co/dULYuIwz8N — Dele (@dele_official) July 24, 2019