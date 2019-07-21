Video: Harry Kane scores late winner from halfway vs Juventus

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane scored a last-gasp winner from the centre-circle in today’s International Champions Cup game against Juventus.

The clash between Spurs and Serie A champions Juve appeared to be heading for a draw until Kane, who had started the match on the bench, popped up with the long-range winner.

When the ball broke for him on the halfway line, he immediately shot for goal and his effort sailed over former Arsenal keeper Wojciech Szczesny and into the net.