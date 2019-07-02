Video: Jack Clarke’s first day at Spurs

Here is some behind-the-scenes footage from Tottenham Hotspur signing Jack Clarke’s first day at the club.

The 18-year-old winger completed his £10m transfer from Leeds United this morning. He was at his new side’s Hotspur Way training ground to sign his deal and go through the usual post-signing protocol, including posing for photos showing him inking his contract.

You can see Clarke, who is now returning to Leeds on a season-long loan, finalising his switch to Spurs in the video below.