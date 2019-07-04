Video: James Milner goes jogging in Chicago

Liverpool vice-captain James Milner has been enjoying keeping himself in shape during the off-season.

As the European champions prepare to return to training ahead of the 2019/20 season, Milner has been spending time on holiday in Chicago.

The 33-year-old went for a jog along the Lake Michigan waterfront, which he suggested was preferable to being on a treadmill.

As if to prove his point, Milner shared video footage of his view during the run.

Writing on Twitter, he said: “Pre-season’s just round the corner… been running in some great places this summer – Chicago being one of them.”