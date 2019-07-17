Video: Jesse Lingard signs a boy’s forehead

Manchester United attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard performed an unusual favour for a fan during the club’s pre-season trip to Australia when he was asked to sign a boy’s forehead.

Lingard was spending time with a group of autograph and selfie hunters when the youngster made the strange request.

The England international duly obliged by taking a marking pen to the boy’s face.

Posting footage of the incident on social media, Lingard indicated that it was the first time he had been asked to perform that particular task.