Video: Joris Gnagnon horrific tackle on Liverpool’s Yasser Larouci
Sevilla’s Joris Gnagnon was sent-off in the overnight pre-season friendly against Liverpool are a horror tackle on Reds left-back Yasser Larouci.
Seemingly infuriated by the 18-year-old not kicking the ball out when a Sevilla player was down, Gnagnon launched a wild kick at Larouci in the middle of the pitch in Boston.
Larouci left the field on a stretcher after being kicked into the air by Gnagnon, but is believed to have escaped serious injury.
You can see the incident in the video below.