Video: Kieran Trippier gives first interview since leaving Spurs for Atletico Madrid

England right-back Kieran Trippier has given his first interview since joining Atletico Madrid.

The La Liga side signed Trippier from Tottenham Hotspur today in a deal worth £20m.

Speaking to Atletico’s in-house media team, the 28-year-old indicated that coach Diego Simeone had been a major factor in his decision to move to the Wanda Metropolitano.

Trippier also had his first stab at the local lingo in the interview. He signed off by saying: “Aùpa Atleti.” That’s his new club’s equivalent of Come On You Spurs.

You can see Trippier’s first interview as an Atletico Madrid player in the video below.