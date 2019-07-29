Video: Liverpool 0-3 Napoli (goals and highlights)

Liverpool slipped to a 0-3 defeat to Napoli in Edinburgh yesterday.

Goals from Lorenzo Insigne, Arkadiusz Milik and Armine Younes gave the Italian side a comfortable victory over the European champions.

Jurgen Klopp introduced new signing Harvey Elliott from the bench to make his first appearance for the club. But a strong starting XI – albeit without Alisson Becker, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mo Salah – was already 2-0 down at the break at Murrayfield.

You can see all three goals and more highlights in the video below.