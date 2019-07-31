Video: Liverpool’s Harry Wilson scores a beauty against Lyon

Liverpool midfielder Harry Wilson’s excellent pre-season continued as he scored a stunning long range effort against Lyon.

The Wales international, aged 22, fired the ball into the top corner with a left-footed strike from outside the penalty area.

Wilson’s goal gave the Reds a 3-1 lead over their French opponents in this evening’s friendly in Lyon.

The youngster, who impressed on loan at Championship side Derby County last season, will have further enhanced his chances of featuring for Jurgen Klopp’s side in 2019/20 with his latest strike.