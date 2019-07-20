Video: Man Utd 1-0 Inter Milan (highlights)

Youngster Mason Greenwood was the match-winner as Manchester United recorded a 1-0 win over Inter Milan in today’s International Champions Cup game in Singapore.

The teenage forward cut back onto his favoured left foot in the penalty area before firing a shot through the Inter defence and past goalkeeper Samir Handanovic to ensure Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side continue their 100 per cent record in pre-season.

You can see Greenwood’s 76th-minute winner and the rest of the highlights from the match in the video below.