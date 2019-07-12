Video: Man Utd’s final training session before Perth Glory game

Manchester United have trained for the final time before their opening pre-season friendly against Perth Glory.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side play their first match in preparation for the 2019/20 season in Australia tomorrow.

Before that, they marked their fourth day in Perth with another day of pre-season training.

You can see footage from today’s session in the video below.

United’s goalkeepers had a session of their own. You can see David De Gea, Sergio Romero, Joel Pereira and Lee Grant at work in the video below.