Video: Mason Greenwood scores for Man Utd vs Leeds
Manchester United youngster Mason Greenwood has opened the scoring in today’s pre-season friendly against Leeds United in Perth.
The academy product got across his man to apply a finish to new signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s low cross to break the deadlock after seven minutes of United’s second friendly in Australia.
Midfielder Paul Pogba – linked with a transfer away from United – was involved in the build-up, playing the ball to Wan-Bissaka.
You can see Greenwood scoring his first goals for a United first-team in the video below.
And how about a closer look?
Watch the match live: https://t.co/4eQlLWEatJ#MUFC #MUTOUR pic.twitter.com/rhoKXwrKLa
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 17, 2019
