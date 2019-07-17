Video: Mason Greenwood scores for Man Utd vs Leeds

Manchester United youngster Mason Greenwood has opened the scoring in today’s pre-season friendly against Leeds United in Perth.

The academy product got across his man to apply a finish to new signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s low cross to break the deadlock after seven minutes of United’s second friendly in Australia.

Midfielder Paul Pogba – linked with a transfer away from United – was involved in the build-up, playing the ball to Wan-Bissaka.

You can see Greenwood scoring his first goals for a United first-team in the video below.

Mason Greenwood’s goal vs Leeds (1-0) pic.twitter.com/P5laLoDAU3 — United Goals ⚽️ (@UnitedGoals__) July 17, 2019