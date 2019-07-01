Video: Mo Salah and Ahmed Elmohamady score as Egypt beat Uganda
Liverpool star Mo Salah was on the scoresheet as hosts Egypt continued their perfect start to the Africa Cup of Nations.
Salah scored the opening goal in a 2-0 win over Uganda, as the Pharaohs progressed to the last-16 as group winners.
Salah broke the deadlock with a 36th-minute free-kick. Aston Villa’s Ahmed Elmohamady added a second in time added on at the end of the first-half.
You can see both goals and more highlights from the game in the video below.