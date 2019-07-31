Video: Mo Salah warming up ahead of Liverpool return vs Lyon

Mo Salah is returning to action for Liverpool in this evening’s pre-season friendly against Lyon in Geneva.

The Egypt international is yet to play any part in the European champions’ preparations for the 2019/20 campaign due to his involvement in the Africa Cup of Nations.

But having reported for duty on Monday, Salah makes his first Liverpool appearance since the Champions League final this evening.

You can see him warming up, along with a host of other returning Reds, in the video below.