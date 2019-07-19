Video: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer caught by Michael Carrick during cricket game
It was a case of Ole’s At The Crease as the Manchester United manager enjoyed a game of cricket during last week’s trip to the WACA in Perth.
Perhaps enjoyed isn’t quite the right word since the Norwegian boss gifted a regulation catch to coach Michael Carrick.
The former England international grabbed the ball out of the air and gleefully celebrated his gaffer’s dismissal.
You can see United’s coaching team playing cricket in the video below.