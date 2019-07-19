Video: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gives fitness updates on David De Gea and Luke Shaw
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has given fitness updates on injured duo David de Gea and Luke Shaw.
Neither player has featured in United’s opening pre-season games against Perth Glory and Leeds United, with Sergio Romero playing in goal and Marcos Rojo and Ashley Young featuring at left-back.
But Solskjaer has tipped both players to be available to face Inter Milan in this weekend’s International Champions Cup game in Singapore.
The Norwegian boss revealed that Shaw had taken part in United’s final training session before leaving Australia yesterday.
He also said he would try to get 60 minutes out of De Gea against Inter.
