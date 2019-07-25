Video: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reacts to Man Utd’s win over Tottenham

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer faced reporters in a post-match press conference after today’s pre-season victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

The Red Devils recorded a 2-1 win over Spurs at the Hongkou Football Stadium in Shanghai earlier today. But Solskjaer was at pains to point out that the result was an important.

The face topic of discussion was the injury sustained by defender Eric Bailly. Solskjaer confirmed that the centre-back has “done his knee” but said he would not know how serious the injury is until the squad get back to Manchester and Bailly is properly assessed.

You can watch Solskjaer’s press conference in full in the video below.