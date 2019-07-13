Video: Perth Glory 0-2 Manchester United (goals and highlights)

Manchester United recorded a 0-2 win over Perth Glory in their first pre-season friendly of the summer.

Goals from Marcus Rashford and young midfielder James Garner gave the Red Devils victory over their A-League opponents in Australia earlier today.

Both goals came during the second half at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

New signings Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka played a half each.

You can see both goals and more highlights from the friendly in the video below.