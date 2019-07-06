Video and Photos: Liverpool players in pre-season training

Liverpool’s players have reported for pre-season training today.

The Reds were back at Melwood on Saturday afternoon for their first session together since before the Champions League final triumph over Tottenham Hotspur.

While there were some notable absentees – Roberto Firmino and Alisson Becker are still on Copa America duty with Brazil – most of Jurgen Klopp’s players started their preparations for the 2019/20 season today.

You can see a selection of photos and video footage from today’s session below.

Hugs all round Our backroom team reunited pic.twitter.com/vrEPY8ZNK0 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 6, 2019